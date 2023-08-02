Former VP and Indiana Governor Mike Pence to speak at Indiana State Fair

Former Vice President Mike Pence participates in a CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall moderated by CNN's Dana Bash at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 7.

Indianapolis (WISH) – Former Vice President of the United States and Indiana Governor Mike Pence will speak at the Indiana State Fair on Wednesday. It comes on the heels of the Justice Department indicting his former boss, former President Donald Trump, on federal charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Pence addressed the indictment in a series of tweets Tuesday night beginning with, “Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States.”

Pence went on to say that Trump is presumed innocent until proven guilty and that he’ll have much more to say on the matter after he has read the full indictment. Pence ended the series of tweets by reaffirming his candidacy for President tweeting, “As your president, I will not yield an inch in defending America, our people, or our values, and I promise you: I will do so in a way consistent with my oath to the Constitution and the character and decency of the American people. We will restore a threshold of integrity and civility in public life so we can bring real solutions to the challenges plaguing our nation.”

As of Tuesday Pence had the polling numbers, but has not raised enough money to qualify for August’s Republican Presidential debate.

Pence was already scheduled to speak at the fair Wednesday. His preplanned topic is the impact that inflation has had on American families and how he would fix that as President.

