INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne is recovering better than most cities from the rust belt recession.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, this study aims to track the progress made by 17 of the most promising Midwestern and Northeastern cities in the decade after the financial crisis.

It found Fort Wayne is one of the top cities to recover.

Grand Rapids, Michigan ranked no. 1.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods is cutting medical benefits for hundreds of part-time workers.

The changes will take effect on January 1 and affect just under 2% of Whole Foods’ total workforce, a Whole Foods spokesperson told Business Insider.

Whole Foods has about 95,000 employees, so it means about 1,900 people will lose benefits.

Apple apps

Apple rolled back privacy rules that developers of apps for children.

Apple made the changes after developers said they couldn’t make any money.

Apple had implemented new rules about apps marketed to children from using external analytics software that collects detailed information about who is using the app.

Apple credit card

Walgreens said it has signed a deal with Apple and the tech company’s credit card.

Walgreens said starting Friday, customers who use the new Apple card to pay for purchases will receive 3% cashback on their purchases. Apple’s standard is 2% cashback.