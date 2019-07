INDIANAPOLIS (WISH ) – Family and friends of a woman shot and killed early Monday morning celebrated her 36th birthday without her Tuesday night.

They remembered Monica Pirtle with a balloon release on Crabtree Court, the area where she was killed. A man also was injured in the shooting. Police have made no arrests.

Her daughter said Pirtle was planning to have a tea party to celebrate; instead, they are now planning her funeral.

Watch the video to learn more.