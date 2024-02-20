Community Health Network expands central Indiana operations

(WIBC) — If you live in central Indiana but can’t seem to find the health care option for you, Community Health Network may have the solution.

Community Health Network is expanding its services with two new locations: one in Kokomo and one in Carmel.

The Kokomo site opened earlier this month, and shares space with the Walgreens on 3609 S. La Fountain St., which means you’ll be able to take care of prescriptions and treatments in one go.

Dr. John Kunzer, executive vice president of Community Physician Network, said in a Monday press release, “Community Health Network is deeply committed to enhancing health and well-being in the communities we serve. Through our partnership with Walgreens, our patients have access to care where and when they need it. We are excited about the opportunity to extend that partnership and the care we already provide the Kokomo community. This strategic expansion ensures individuals can access the appropriate, exceptional care simply and conveniently.”

The existing Carmel location at 12188A N. Meridian St., Suite 325, will expand its focus with pediatric care in 12 exam rooms with three dedicated pediatricians.

Both locations are accepting new patients.

You can call 317-621-2727 or 1-800-777-7775 or visit ecommunity.com for any information.