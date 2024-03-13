Health Spotlight: Healing runner’s heel without surgery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tennis, pickleball, golf, running – millions of people will suffer from over-use injuries this year. The pain can literally stop you in your tracks. When physical therapy and medications don’t help, surgery is usually the only option. But now, there’s a new minimally invasive procedure that will help ease your pain and get you back out doing what you love.

“Running is my meditation,” said Ara Miralles.

Ara started running in college, eventually running marathons, halfs and 10ks, but the wear and tear took it’s toll.

“It was just to the point where I had, sort of, had enough,” said Ara.

Pain in her Achilles tendon forced Ara to stop running. She tried physical therapy and PRP, but nothing helped.

“Her tendon was so inflamed and swollen and painful that you could see it from across the room,” said Kenneth Taylor, MD, sports medicine specialist at UC San Diego Health. “It was red and swollen.”

Taylor uses percutaneous ultrasound tenotomy, or P.U.T., to break down the diseased tendon.

“We’re basically taking this needle and we’re sticking it into the disease part of the tendon,” Taylor explained to Ivanhoe.

Increasing the blood flow to the tendon, allowing the body to rebuild itself naturally without surgery.

P.U.T. can be done at the doctor’s office, reducing the time for the procedure as well as costs. With traditional surgery, it takes patients at least six months to recover. With P.U.T., they can be up and running in six weeks.

“To see it actually look normal again in such a short period of time in a marathon runner, I think, is pretty amazing,” said Taylor.

Ara was back running six weeks after the procedure. Eight months later, she completed the Boston Marathon in three hours and 43 minutes.

Taylor says pickleball players are also feeling the benefits of P.U.T. This procedure can also be used for shoulders, hips, and hamstrings, as well as tennis and golfer’s elbow, jumper’s knee, bone spurs, and plantar fasciitis.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.