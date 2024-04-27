Watch ‘Health Spotlight: A News 8 Town Hall Special’
Health Spotlight special 4/25/2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV aired the “Health Spotlight: A News 8 Town Hall Special” on Thursday night.
Topics included maternal and infant mortality; youth mental health challenges; the importance of preventative care and what steps people should take each year; and diversity, equity and inclusion at Community Health Network.
The special was presented by Community Health Network.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.