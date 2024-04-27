Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Watch ‘Health Spotlight: A News 8 Town Hall Special’

Health Spotlight special 4/25/2024

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV aired the “Health Spotlight: A News 8 Town Hall Special” on Thursday night.

Topics included maternal and infant mortality; youth mental health challenges; the importance of preventative care and what steps people should take each year; and diversity, equity and inclusion at Community Health Network.

The special was presented by Community Health Network.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Vikings take over Whitestown park...
Entertainment /
Westfield takes steps to make...
Local News /
La Plaza provides essential resources...
Multicultural News /
Israeli drone strike kills 2...
International News /
Caitlin Clark revs up Pacers...
Indiana Fever /
Man dead after stabbing near...
Crime Watch 8 /
Pacers take playoffs Game 3...
Indiana Pacers /
Indiana police dog to get...
Indiana News /