House fire in Connersville ruled arson

Connersville, Indiana, fire crews were sent to the fire shortly after 6 p.m. Feb. 18, 2022, at 807 N. Eastern Ave., which is also State Road 1. (Photo Provided/Connersville Fire Department)

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Saturday house fire has been ruled an arson, Connersville Fire Department said Friday.

Crews were sent to the fire shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday at 807 N. Eastern Ave., which is also State Road 1. The state highway runs through downtown Connersville.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The arson had multiple points of origin, the fire department said in a Facebook post that provided no other information about what caused the fire or whether anyone was in the house when the fire began.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Connersville fire chief’s office at (765) 825-6061, or contact the Indiana arson hotline at 800-382-4628 to remain anonymous.