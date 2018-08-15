Howard Co. authorities make move to stop adults from harboring juvenile runaways

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities in Howard County are making moves to put a stop to adults harboring juvenile runaways, to whom they have no connection. It’s an issue which the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office says has increased exponentially.

The Howard County Prosecutor’s Office says adults housing such juvenile runaways is against Indiana law. Additionally, the prosecutor’s office says any adult found doing so will face charges.

“This is obviously a public safety issue for our juveniles. While juvenile runaways are a serious problem and of great concern to the families involved, the problem is exacerbated by adults who harbor juvenile runaways, ” said Mark McCann, Howard County Prosecuting Attorney.

Adults who are still involved in such activity are advised to cease and to report any juvenile attempting to live in a residents house to authorities.