2 teens still in hospital after school bus crash with accused drunk driver

FT. WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — I-Team 8 uncovered new information about the teen victims hurt when an accused drunk driver crashed a semi into their school bus in Warsaw.

The bus full of teenagers are hockey players from Saint Ignatius College Prep in Chicago.

Two of them are still in the hospital in Ft. Wayne in stable condition.

The president of the school told I-Team 8, 23 players and two coaches were in Warsaw for a tournament when their bus was hit by the semi-truck.

The school said their community has been brought closer together through this tragedy.

“Ignatius is a community that is very close and when one member of the family is hurting the other members of the family step in. I think as we look back on the tragic events of last saturday we’re also very grateful for the mercy of god that it was not worse,” said Saint Ignatius College Prep President John Chandler.

The driver of the semi, 58-year-old Victor Santos, is accused of driving drunk when hitting the bus full of kids.

Police said they smelled alcohol on his breath and he failed a field sobriety test.

Police are still waiting on the results of a blood test to determine if he had alcohol in his system.

According to the United States Department of Transportation, the semi Santos was driving has not been involved in any other crashes.

Warsaw Police said Santos has an active commercial drivers license.

I-Team 8 requested Santos drivers license number to take a look at his driving history, but police have not provided that information to News 8.