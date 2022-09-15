I-Team 8

Audit shows lack of control in Zionsville and questions $800k in spending

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Board of Accounts audit said there are several hundred thousand dollars of questionable spending, including more than $200,000 of renovation work at a three-year-old building.

“The town council didn’t feel it was appropriate to renovate a three-year-old building certainly in the middle of a pandemic when it was not being used” said Zionsville town council president Jason Plunkett

According to the SBOA, the exact figure is $205,585 and the town council did not approve the spending. The SBOA audit noted that the spending was a violation of state law. Zionsville Town Council President Jason Plunkett told News 8 even after the council denied the renovation, the Mayor of Zionsville, Emily Styron, went forward with the renovation anyway.

“While this was happening, we were asking questions and we were requesting that we don’t pay for this. We were told if we don’t pay for it, because we have a contractual obligation that the mayor entered into, we would be forced to pay it or otherwise open ourselves up to litigation,” Plunkett said.

The state board of accounts audit also found the payroll account was overdrawn by $752,000 at the end of last year. Plunkett says the town employees were paid on time and none of the checks bounced, but the town had almost no idea how much money was in the bank. Mayor Styron declined News 8’s invitation for an interview, and sent a statement placing the blame on a software issue.

“Unfortunately, the system has failed to live up to its expectations. After implementation, the town became aware that the software firm had not developed the necessary Indiana regulatory and statutory reports” a statement from Zionsville Mayor, Emily Styron, said.

However, the president of the town council says the issue is more than a software glitch, but a mayor spending without oversight.

“There were legal fees for example that were paid with purchase cards. There were claims paid to vendors that were not approved by the town council and that is where the SBOA comes in and says they have concerns about the lack of internal controls because those situations were not caught until the audit was performed” Plunkett said.

The state board of accounts has recommended an outside independent investigation to be carried out, but the council has their hands tied.

“So our struggle is, the state board of accounts recommends an investigation because of the negative account balances, but I can’t, we can’t, as town council president, enter into a contract with someone to come in an investigate the town finances. That would have to be something signed by the mayor” Plunkett said.

The state board of accounts performs an audit on every city and town in the state every year. The Zionsville town council is expecting more issues in the next audit.