Carjacking suspect killed at end of possible crime spree beginning at store

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner said 26-year-old Devan Dungan is the person who was shot and killed on Sunday during an attempted carjacking.

I-Team 8 spoke Tuesday with a woman who said that wasn’t his first crime of the night.

Brenda Stacker said, “We were really lucky that he let us, allowed us, to get out the car and didn’t harm either one of us.”

Stacker said her and her son on Sunday night came to the Mann Road Pantry, a convenience store at 4402 Mann Road just north of I-465, to buy lottery tickets when a man with a gun pulled her son out of the car as soon as they parked.

“Once he got in the car, he turned around and looked and saw me, and then he pointed the gun at me and told me to get out of the car,” Stacker said.

Stacker called police after the man sped off. They filed a police report and went home.

To relax after their traumatic experience, they turned on the TV. “All of a sudden it flashed on the news that two people was shot and that one person was killed and then the camera paned over to where the pumps are and that’s when I saw the car.”

They immediately went to the scene to tell police the car was the one that was just stolen from them. Speaking with police, Stacker said, she learned why their car was there. “That was the car he was driving before he approached that lady” who was in the attempted carjacking.

On Monday, the family of Courtney Hall told I-Team 8 that she and her four kids stopped at the gas station to get something to drink. After coming back outside, a man approached her trying to steal her car. An innocent bystander stepped in to stop it. It ended with the shooting death of Dungan.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department would not confirm if the two carjackings were connected, but are investigating both incidents.