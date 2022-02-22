I-Team 8

Man accused of killing Southport police officer found guilty of murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After four-and-a-half years of waiting, the family of Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan got the verdict Tuesday that they were hoping for.

Jason Brown, the man accused of shooting and killing Lt. Allan in 2017, was found guilty of murder.

The verdict, though, does little to ease the Allan family’s heartache.

The tears that only a mother could understand came minutes after the judge announced Brown was guilty.

Allan’s mother, Laurie Lowry, says she has waited a long time to see Brown convicted.

“I have waited so long, four-and-a-half years, but finally, finally something has happened,” Lowry said. “I would rather have had the death penalty, definitely, because that is what he deserves. He took my eldest son and I will never get to see him ever again or talk to him again, ever. [The death penalty] wouldn’t be good enough for him…but I’m thankful the judge gave us this. Hopefully, he will never see the outside of the bars, ever.”

On the afternoon of July 27, 2017, Lt. Allan responded to a crash near Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive.

As Allan approached the car, Brown opened fire. Allan was hit by 11 of the 18 bullets fired at him.

Allan’s family had asked the prosecutor seek the death penalty, but, in a deal with prosecutors, the death penalty was taken off the table when Brown waived his right to a jury trial.

The judge then removed the possibility of life without parole, ruling that the prosecution failed to prove Brown knew he was shooting at a police office.

Allan was a father as well as the son of a mother with a broken heart.

“It felt like a ton weight has been lifted off my heart, but I wish, I hope he [Brown] learns and thinks about this, whatever time the judge gives him,” Lowry said. “I hope he thinks about what he’s done, you know? He took something so precious and there is nothing, ever, that’s going to bring that back. All the memories we could have shared together…we have nothing except what we had before he was murdered.”

Brown rarely made eye contact with the victim’s family while in the courtroom Tuesday. He was ushered out of the courtroom, which was jammed with police officers, seconds after the verdict was read. His family and friends had nothing to say as they exited the courtroom.

Lt. Allan’s father, Jim Allan, says he is praying that the judge will put Brown behind bars for decades to come.

“Yes, we finally have justice. [We’ll] see what happens in the next three weeks,” Allan said.

The judge has set a sentencing date of April 8.