Plainfield police have 17-year-old in custody following road rage shooting

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Cindy Simmons heard what she thought were shots being fired in her backyard.

According to police, the shots she heard were fired in the street right behind her house about 9 p.m. Wednesday. “And then suddenly, there were policemen coming in, sirens, and I looked out and said, ‘It is right here.’ There were cops everywhere and lights flashing.” Simmons said.

Plainfield police say a road rage incident started along East Main Street when three juveniles riding in a Kia Optima exchanged words with three or four juveniles in a silver Dodge Charger. The two cars eventually made their way into a subdivision behind Simmons house. Police say the driver of the Dodge pulled a gun and fired multiple shots into the open window of the Kia.

I-Team 8 was told Thursday that two of the shots fired at the Kia hit a boy sitting in the back seat. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis; police said Thursday he is out of surgery and stable.

Simmons and her husband have lived in their house for decades. She isn’t about to pack up and move, but certainly isn’t happy with crime and violence creeping into Hendricks County.

“Yeah, it makes me uneasy.”

Police took a 16-year old girl, 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man into custody. Only the 17-year year-old boy remained in custody on Thursday. The other two were released. Police have not publicly shared their names.