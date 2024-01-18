Prosecutors ask judge to allow more charges against Delphi murders suspect

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen is shown emerging from a courthouse after a hearing. (WISH File Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors in the Delphi murders case on Thursday asked a judge to allow more charges against primary suspect Richard Allen.

In court documents obtained by News 8, prosecutors filed to amend the charges, asking the court to allow two additional counts of murder while kidnapping and two counts of kidnapping.

These are in addition the two existing counts of murder Allen faces for the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams on Feb. 13, 2017, in a wooded area near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Court documents say prosecutors asked for the additional charges as they “more accurately align” charging information with the probable cause affidavit and discovery.

The file to amend comes after prosecutors and Allen’s attorneys spoke at the Indiana Supreme Court Thursday morning, debating either for or against the reinstatement of Allen’s original lawyers and the removal of Special Judge Frances Gull from the case.

Related coverage