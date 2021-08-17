I-Team 8

Workforce Development: Indiana unemployment benefits to end Sept. 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says that people receiving pandemic-related unemployment benefits will be paid through Sept. 4.

The announcement came Tuesday after the Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously overturned a decision that forced the department to resume pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

However, not all are claiming victory.

State Sen. Fady Qaddoura says the ruling will put many Hoosier families in a hole; he called for benefits to be extended beyond September.

“I think it’s heartless that we take money away, federal dollars that are not costing the state a penny, to take it away from hardworking families at the time when they needed the most,” he said.

Many receiving benefits tell I-Team 8 that they fear having to repay the money back after seeing weeks of overpayment issues from the department, which says “no eligible claimant will pay any money back.”

Still the over 1,000 complaints I-Team 8 has collected over recent weeks have shown otherwise.

“I think we’re creating a legal cliff for really desperate families who are dealing with financial stress,” Qaddoura said. “I don’t think that the citizens should be punished for the mistakes done by government agencies.”

As the state senator calls for a “full assessment” of the department’s policies and operations, it is sending resources to claimants looking for work. Below is a list of those resources:

Contact a Workforce Professional through DWD (Workforce Professionals are unable to answer Unemployment Insurance questions and do not have access to UI accounts. You can call 1-888-436-9092, or chat or text. You can visit https://www.in.gov/dwd/job-seekers/ (chat icon in the lower right)

Hoosier Talent Network: Job-matching and career-planning site to help Hoosiers find the right job and uncover new opportunities. www.in.gov/dwd/job-seekers/hoosier-talent-network/

Workforce Ready Grant: Pays the tuition and fees for eligible high-value certificate programs at Ivy Tech, Vincennes University, Indiana Institute of Technology, or other approved providers. www.in.gov/che/state-financial-aid/state-financial-aid-by-program/workforce-ready-grant/

180 Skills: Delivers free online, technical, employability, and compliance manufacturing skills training aligned with employer needs. www.180skills.com/free-indiana-training/