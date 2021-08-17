Local

Appeals court overturns expanded unemployment benefits in Indiana

The Department of Workforce Development office on July 7, 2021. (WISH Photo/Alex Hadley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has thrown out expanded federal unemployment benefits in Indiana.

In a unanimous opinion Tuesday morning, a three-judge panel overturned a Marion County judge’s order forcing Indiana to resume the federal benefits.

Judge John Hanley had ruled Governor Holcomb and the Department of Workforce Development violated state law when Indiana ended its participation in the pandemic benefits June 19.

The Court of Appeals ruling found that state law “does not require participation in the CARES Act programs.”

Five unemployed Hoosiers had sued to force the state to resume the expanded benefits, including the $300 weekly payments.

It was not immediately clear when, or if, the state would stop the payments.

The federal program requires a 30-day notice from the state to withdraw, and the program is set to end in early September.

State officials had previously suggested they would not require anyone who received benefits under the judge’s order to repay the money.