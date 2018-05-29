Identity of, information about Noblesville school suspected shooter to not be released

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – There has been little to no information released about the suspected shooter in the May 25 Noblesville West Middle School and according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, that is unlikely to change.

The prosecutor’s office says they are bound the Indiana Rules of Professional Conduct and juvenile law, which creates extra protections for children in Indiana. They limit the amount of information that can be released to the public.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office released the following statement on the matter: