Identity of, information about Noblesville school suspected shooter to not be released

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – There has been little to no information released about the suspected shooter in the May 25 Noblesville West Middle School and according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, that is unlikely to change.
The prosecutor’s office says they are bound the Indiana Rules of Professional Conduct and juvenile law, which creates extra protections for children in Indiana. They limit the amount of information that can be released to the public.
The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office released the following statement on the matter:
Due to the number of media inquiries, the State provides this release relating to the shooting incident that occurred at Noblesville West Middle School on Friday, May 25th .
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Not only are prosecutors bound by the Indiana Rules of Professional Conduct with respect to making extra-judicial statements, in this situation, juvenile law also creates additional protection for the privacy of children in Indiana and further limits the release of information to the public. Whenever a petition has been filed alleging that a child is delinquent as the result of an alleged act that would be a felony if committed by an adult, only then may very limited information be released pursuant to statute.
The State cannot confirm the identity of the suspect, describe the nature of the offense, detail any steps in litigation, and so forth until such a petition has been filed. If filed, a petition would be filed within seven (7) business days of a detention hearing, as required by statute.
The fact that a child has been alleged to be delinquent is merely an accusation, and the child is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Given the express constraints of statutes and the rules, no further details will be provided. Should a petition be filed with the court, the State will supplement this release.