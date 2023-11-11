IFD battles second fire at vacant house in two weeks; neighbors forced out of home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters say a fire at a vacant house on the southwest side, the second in two weeks, forced neighbors out of their home late Friday night.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says around 8:47 p.m. Friday, crews were called to a home in the 900 block of Marion Avenue on a report of a house fire. That is in a residential area near Kentucky Avenue and South Harding Street.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and fire were visible throughout the home. Crews were able to control the blaze around 9:06 a.m.

Two families in a neighboring house were forced out after the fire caused damage to the outside of their home. Firefighters say they will be able to return to the house once utilities come back on.

No one was injured in the fire.

Officials say this is the second fire at the same vacant property in two weeks. The first fire was on Oct. 26, when firefighters were called to the home with neighbors saying that the occupants had moved out weeks before.

IFD is working to gather more information on what caused the fire. They haven’t said if foul play was involved, or if the two fires are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IFD Fire Investigations office at 317-327-6700.