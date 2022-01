News

I’m in a hurry. What will get me to my destination faster? Long strides or shorter ones?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Whether you’re late for an interview or have to get to the grocery store just before those sliding doors shut, there’s probably another step you have to take as you exit your car to get there in time. Walk! In this segment of Life. Style. Live! Health Spotlight, I talk about how to get somewhere–regardless of your destination–fastest by foot.