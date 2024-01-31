IMPD seeks help locating owner of dog involved in fatal dog attack

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a dog involved in a dog attack that killed a man on Tuesday.

The attack took place Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of North Kenyon Street. IMPD officers responded to a report of two dogs attacking a man.

The man, identified as 85-year-old Willie Mundine, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

IMPD Officer Samone Burris said it’s too early to determine if charged will be filed against the dogs’ owner.

Investigators will need to trace dog that’s in custody back to its original owner. Burris said a dog bit alone isn’t enough to build a case: “Showing that there is a pattern of that aggressive behavior, showing that if there is an owner of this dog, them getting out multiple times, not being on a leash, not being contained, those are things that we take into consideration, those are things that we write into that report.”

When they arrived, an officer fired a shot toward the dogs to break up the attack, hitting one of them. Indianapolis Animal Care Services was able to impound the dog shot by police.

IACS said the other dog, a brown pit bull, is still on the loose in the area of the attack. Anyone with information on the loose dog is asked to contact the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.

Anyone with information on the injured dog or their owner is asked to contact IMPD’s Nuisance Abatement team at 317-327-6169.