IMPD officer fires shot to break up aggressive dog attack that killed 85-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer fired their weapon Tuesday morning to break up an aggressive dog attack that left an 85-year-old man dead.

His granddaughter identified him as Willie Mundine. He had been earlier listed as being 86 years old and critically injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a media notification Tuesday night that it will be investigating with assistance from Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

IMPD officers were called around 9:55 a.m. on a report of an aggressive dog attacking a person in 2300 block of North Kenyon Street. That’s west of the I-70 interchange for Shadeland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers arrived to find Mundine with multiple dog bites.

Investigators say the 85-year-old had come outside when he heard dogs fighting, and was then attacked by the dogs.

IMPD says an officer fired a weapon toward the dogs, hitting one.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services told News 8 in a statement that animal control officers received complaints on Monday of two pit bulls attacking people and dogs on the near northeast side. Officers couldn’t find the dogs during their initial investigation, but established a “sweep” schedule, where officers would comb through the area up to four times a day over the next 10 days to look for the dogs.

Animal control officers were called to the home on Kenyon Street to assist officers with the pit bulls involved in the attack. They impounded the dog shot by police.

The injured dog was said to be “alert,” and is being held in a 10-day quarantine at the Indianapolis Animal Care Services shelter. The agency also says the second dog was still in the area of the attack.

Anyone who sees a brown pit bull running loose in the area was asked to call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.