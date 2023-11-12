1-year-old in critical condition after pulled from Tippecanoe River

A view of the Tippecanoe River off State Road 14 in April 2018 in Winamac, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

WINAMAC, Ind. (WISH) — A 1-year-old on Saturday night was in critical condition in an Indianapolis hospital after family members pulled the child and a 5-year-old from the Tippecanoe River, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says.

Tyler Brock, a conservation officer with the department, says in a news release that a 911 caller to the Pulaski County Dispatch Center about 10:50 a.m. Saturday reported the children struggling in the river behind a home on Stamper Drive. That’s east of the intersection of U.S. 34 and State Road 14 in the town of 2,300 people.

Authorities learned the children had been playing outside when they entered the river for unknown reasons.

The two children and two adult family members were taken to Pulaski Memorial Hospital for treatment, and the 1-year-old was later taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

No one involved in the incident was identified in the news release.

Winamac is about a 2-hour drive north of downtown Indianapolis.