2 men shot near Purdue University overnight

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were shot near Purdue University’s campus overnight, according to a report from The Journal & Courier.

The shooting happened Sunday morning around 2:15 at one of the city’s newest high-rise apartment building called The Hub on Campus at 111 S. Salisbury St.

The report says when officers arrived, the found one man with a gunshot wound. Police learned another man had been shot and already taken to the hospital.

Information about the victims’ conditions has not been released.

Police have not said if the men are affiliated with Purdue. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

According to the Journal & Courier, as of 8 a.m. Sunday police had not made an arrest.