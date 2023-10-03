Search
2 Powerball winning tickets sold in Johnson and Vigo counties

Powerball lottery tickets pictured inside a store in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)
by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets should be looked at, as two entries matched four out of five numbers for winning the Powerball.

The tickets, both purchased on Monday, were a Powerball with a Power Play for $100,000 and another Powerball for $50,000.

$100,000 Powerball purchased at Thornton’s located at  2330 S. 3rd St. in Terre Haute. The $50,000 Powerball was purchased at Casey’s at 3048 N. Morton St. in Franklin.

Winning Powerball numbers for Monday are 12 – 26 – 27 – 43 – 47 with the Powerball of five.

Players can check their tickets with the Hoosier Lottery Mobile app.

Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is an estimated $1.2 billion.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39, according to a release.

