Anderson police search for 2 people of interest in connection with June homicide

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson police are searching for two people of interest concerning the death of a 41-year-old man in June, the department said Thursday.

Police are searching for 38-year-old Roger Rodriguez Jr. and 30-year-old Demarcus Davis, who police say may have played a role in the death of Timothy Kates.

On June 26, officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of West 13th Street to investigate the death of Kates, who was found inside a home. That is just south of the intersection of Madison and Nichole avenues.

Investigators spoke with multiple witnesses and collected evidence that led detectives to identify Rodriguez and Davis as people of interest.

Police say no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Madison County Coroner is expected to determine Kates’ official cause of death Thursday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rodriguez or Davis should contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723.