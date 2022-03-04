Indiana News

Battery charge sought for northern Indiana teacher who slapped student

ELKHART, Ind. (AP/WISH) — A northern Indiana teacher accused of striking a student across the face has been arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Thursday night that Michael Hosinski, 61, of Osceola, was taken into custody Thursday on a preliminary charge of battery. He was listed Thursday night as an inmate at the Elkhart County jail.

A request for formal charges has been submitted to the prosecutor’s office.

Baugo Community Schools had asked investigators to look into the case on Feb. 25 after Hosinski was captured on surveillance video slapping a student in the face hard enough to knock the student into a hallway wall at Jimtown High School.

Hosinski was granted early retirement by the school board Monday. He is still on track to receive his pension, I-Team 8 reported Wednesday.