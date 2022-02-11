Indiana News

Car driver dies in crash with semitractor-trailer in Franklin County

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Ohio man died in a crash near Brookville on Thursday morning, the Indiana State Police says.

Elvis E. Faul, 42, of Winchester, Ohio, was eastbound in the 9000 block of U.S. 52 when his 2009 Honda car crossed the centerline for an unknown reason, according to a news release issued Thursday night by state police.

The Honda went into the path of a westbound 2007 Kenworth semitractor-trailer. The semi driver, Taranjit Singh, 38, of West Chester, Ohio, was not injured in the crash.

Toxicology results are pending, the release says.

Brookville is about a 90-minute drive southeast of downtown Indianapolis.