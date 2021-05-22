Indiana News

Couple pleads guilty for 2019 Sullivan County murder

Renee Huffines (left) and Danny Wilson (right) pleaded guilty to the murder of Patricia Dorsett on May 21, 2021. (Provided Photos/Sullivan County Sheriff's Department)

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — A couple arrested for the 2019 murder of a Sullivan County woman on Friday pleaded guilty, Indiana State Police said Saturday.

Patricia Dorsett was found dead in her home at age 61 on May 28, 2019. Danny Wilson, 42, and his lifetime girlfriend Renee Huffines, also 42, were arrested the following day.

Wilson pled guilty to murder and sentenced to 55 years in prison, according to ISP. Huffines pled guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 20 years.

The investigation was a joint effort between ISP and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Clark Cottom says the couple planned Dorsett’s murder for two days prior to her death. Per ISP, they had been staying at Dorsett’s home.

No possible motivation for the murder was given by ISP or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.