DNR: 14-year-old dead after off-road vehicle accident in LaPorte County

The back end of a pickup truck bearing the logos of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

La Porte, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation officers are investigating an off-road vehicle accident that killed a teenager Saturday afternoon in LaPorte County.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the LaPorte County E-911 Communications Center received a 911 call reporting an off-road accident with injury near the 3900 block of North County Road 350 East in New Prairie, Indiana.

Upon arriving to the scene, responders discovered that a 14-year-old was operating a four-wheeler on private property at a high rate of speed when they struck an object, causing fatal injuries. The teenager was pronounced dead on the scene.

The teenager was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Investigators did not immediately release any additional information.