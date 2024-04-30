Driver found dead after crashing truck into wooded area in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind, (WISH) — A driver was found dead early Tuesday morning in Tippecanoe County after crashing into a wooded area, deputies say.

Tippecanoe County deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Klondike Road and State Road 26 W. in West Lafayette just after 3 a.m.

A 2012 Dodge Ram truck and the driver were found by emergency personnel in a wooded area.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary information reveals the driver was traveling south on Klondike Road and failed to yield for the stop sign. The tuck continued across the intersection, becoming airborne and striking several trees.

According to a release, the driver was the only occupant inside the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation and toxicology results are pending as of Tuesday morning. The coroner’s office will release the driver’s identity once available.