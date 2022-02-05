Indiana News

Evansville police fatally shoot man holding hostages; body-camera footage released same day

Evansville Police Department on the night of Feb. 4, 2022, shared body-camera footage of a police shooting that happened that afternoon. (WISH Photo)
by: Associated Press
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man has been fatally shot by police after apparently holding multiple children and a woman hostage inside an Evansville home.

The man called 911 dispatchers Friday, told them he was “losing his mind” and was preparing to shoot and kill his family, according to 911 audio obtained by the Evansville Courier & Press.

The Evansville Police Department also shared the body-camera footage on its Facebook page on Friday night.

Police Sgt. Nick Winsett says officers arrived at the home and were able to remove “multiple” children before the man allegedly retreated into a back room while holding a female hostage with a knife.

Winsett says the man was shot after attempts by officers to negotiate with him were not successful.

