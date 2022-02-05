Evansville police fatally shoot man holding hostages; body-camera footage released same day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man has been fatally shot by police after apparently holding multiple children and a woman hostage inside an Evansville home.
The man called 911 dispatchers Friday, told them he was “losing his mind” and was preparing to shoot and kill his family, according to 911 audio obtained by the Evansville Courier & Press.
The Evansville Police Department also shared the body-camera footage on its Facebook page on Friday night.
Police Sgt. Nick Winsett says officers arrived at the home and were able to remove “multiple” children before the man allegedly retreated into a back room while holding a female hostage with a knife.
Winsett says the man was shot after attempts by officers to negotiate with him were not successful.
Mental health resources
- NAMI Helpline: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264)
- National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
- Be Well Indiana Crisis Helpline: 211
- Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs mental health webpage
Domestic violence, sexual assault resources
- Children’s Bureau and Families First sexual assault counseling and advocacy: Call 317-634-6341 and ask to speak to a sexual assault advocate.
- The Julian Center: 24-hour Crisis Line: 317-920-9320.
- Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- 24-hour Sexual Assault Crisis Line: 833-338-7277