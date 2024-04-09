Fatal crash on S.R. 25 in Tippecanoe County blocks traffic for hours

Blurred police lights atop a police patrol car. At least one person died in a fatal crash on S.R. 25 near Buck Creek in Tippecanoe County on April 9, 2024. (WISH Photo)

BUCK CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person died in a fatal crash in Tippecanoe County early Tuesday morning, blocking traffic on State Road 25 for hours.

The Indiana Department of Transportation confirmed the accident to News 8.

The crash happened sometime early Tuesday morning between county roads North 625 East and East 450 North on S.R. 25 near Buck Creek, just northeast of Lafayette.

INDOT says two vehicles were involved in the accident. One person was confirmed dead, but officials did not say if anyone else was injured.

It was unclear what caused the accident.

INDOT says as of 7 a.m., traffic lanes in both directions were expected to be closed for at least two hours.

This is a developing story that will be updated with further information.