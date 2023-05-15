FEMA disaster recovery center revisits Owen County

Damage is shown April 4, 2023, after a March 31, 2023, tornado at McCormick's Creek State Park near Spencer, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — State and federal officials will visit Owen County this week to help residents still recovering from the March 31 – April 1 tornado outbreak.

Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state and U.S. Small Business Administrations will be available at the disaster recovery center in Spencer from May 15 – May 17.

The recovery center will be located at the Spencer Owen Administration Building, 205 E. Hillside Ave., Spencer, IN, 47460.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Additional recovery centers are open in other impacted areas. Residents and businesses in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties can visit any open center for help. To find a nearby center, visit the FEMA website.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is June 14.

To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go to DisasterAssistance.gov, or use the FEMA app. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, a captioned telephone service, or other services, give FEMA your number for that service.

