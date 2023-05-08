FEMA to open another recovery center in Monroe County

Destruction caused by a tornado that swept through the town of Whiteland, Indiana, on March 31, 2023. (WISH Photo/Lakyn McGee)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, announced Monday they will open another disaster recovery center to continue helping those affected by the March 31 – April 1 storms.

The recovery center will be opening in Monroe County, located at 7973 W Main St. in Stinesville, Indiana, about a half-hour northeast of Bloomington.

The center will be open from May 8 – 10 and May 18 – 20. Hours on the 8 – 9 and 18 -19 will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and hours on May 10 and 20 will be 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state, and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available at the center to help with FEMA applications, answer questions, and provide referrals to any resources needed.

Additional recovery centers are still open or will be opening across Indiana. To find a recovery center close to you, visit FEMA’s website. To apply for disaster relief without visiting a center, call FEMA at 800-621-3362, or visit the Disaster Assistance webpage.

The deadline to apply for relief is June 14.

