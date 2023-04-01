Indiana storms kill 3; leaves severe damage across the state

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sullivan County is in a state of emergency after a severe storm Friday night leaves three dead, several homes destroyed, and thousands across Indiana without power.

News 8 meteorologist Jesse Guinn says the tornado touched down just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, hours after severe storms moving east into Indiana warranted storm warnings throughout most of Friday.

(Photo Provided/Patrick Hattabaugh)

Sullivan County officials say damage from the storm destroyed homes, knocked down powerlines, and have reported multiple gas leaks.

Officials also say residents who don’t have to leave should stay in their homes so emergency responders and utility workers can travel safely. Officers warn the public of potential live power lines down across yards and roads.

The Whiteland Fire Chief told News 8’s Lakyn McGee that the firehouse was hit in the storm while firefighters had been called out on duty. No one was reported injured.

Police say emergency shelters are set at local churches, the Sullivan City Hall building, and Whiteland Community School. There is food, water, diapers, sleeping mats, and medics available.

Officials also told News 8’s Adam Pensker that buses are available to transport those in need of shelter to Greenwood Middle School, which has power.

Whiteland police said Saturday morning through a post on Twitter that officers searched the area and confirmed everyone was safe. Officials say the Red Cross is performing a second search.

Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police confirmed to News 8 that at least 3 have been killed in the damage, all within Sullivan county. The individuals have not been identified.

News 8’s Lakyn McGee spoke with a Whiteland on how the storm’s “direct hit” affected them.

Damage across Indiana cities

Downtown Martinsville experienced severe damage, as well. Reports say excavators worked Saturday morning to remove tree branches, parts of buildings, and other large debris.

Damage in Downtown Martinsville

(WISH Photo/Andrew Chernoff)

Ft. Wayne also experienced damage with chicken coops and power lines scattered in the area.

Damage in Fort Wayne

(Photo Provided/Kevin Mullet via Facebook)

Indiana State Police say that campers in McCormick’s Creek State Park, thirty minutes southwest of Martinsville, had to be evacuated. Officers say no one was injured.

McCormick’s Creek State Park experienced severe damage, with several trees destroyed and power lines downed.

(Photos Provided/Indiana State Police Bloomington District)

Several semis were also blown over and stranded along Interstate 65, along with trees, powerlines, and cars thrown across the highway.

Nearly 30,000 homes across the state are without power, the majority of the outages being in Johnson County. The AES Indiana reports 2,400 in the Indianapolis area without power.

Road closures

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess says US-31 is closed southbound at Tracy Road in New Whiteland due to downed power lines.

State Road 252 in Morgan County is closed, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation, due to trees blocking the road. INDOT says the road will be closed for at least a day.

Trees thrown across SR 252.

(Video Provided/Tyler Milliner)

Whiteland County Police and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office are posting active updates via Facebook and Twitter. News 8 will update with further information once it is available.

The Mayor of Sullivan, Clint Lamb, made a live announcement via Facebook Saturday morning regarding the storm and how the city plans to move forward.

If you are experiencing a power outage, contact the AES Indiana power outage line at 317-261-8111.

You can share storm photos and videos you have taken at News 8 at newsdesk@wishtv.com. In the email, include your name so we can credit you for taking and sharing the images, and give us information on how we can contact you.