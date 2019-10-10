Fowler police report possible mountain lion sighting

FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) — Police in Fowler are reporting a possible mountain lion sighting.
Fowler police were notified Wednesday evening, about 6:45, of a possible sighting in the downtown area near the 1100 block of East Main Street.
Police said the Department of Natural Resources reported another possible mountain lion sighting in Veedersburg in the past week.
Officers said in a Facebook post to use extreme caution and to not leave children or animals unattended outdoors. Police said if you see the reported mountain lion, don’t approach it and call 911.
How the possible mountain got to Fowler is unclear. Picture used above is a generic photo.