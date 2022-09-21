Indiana News

Funeral details confirmed for Richmond officer Seara Burton

A banner is displayed in Richmond, Indiana, on Aug. 12, 2022, after the shooting of police officer Seara Burton. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department shared funeral details for K-9 Officer Seara Burton.

Police say the viewing will be held Sept. 25 from 2-7 p.m. at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th Street. They say the funeral will be held Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Tiernan Center at Richmond High school at 380 Hub Etchison Parkway.

Following the funeral, there will be a procession to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis where Seara will be laid to rest in the section dedicated to Heroes of Public Safety.

The public is invited to attend services to show their respect and honor Officer Burton. The route of the procession will be publicly released to the community in the coming days.