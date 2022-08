Indiana News

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in the state to lower their flags to half-staff.