Visitation on Friday for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The community is invited to honor a hero Friday during visitation for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months when he was shot and killed Sunday during a traffic stop.

Services will be held at ITOWN Church in Fishers (12491 E. 136th St.) with visitation from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and the funeral set for 11 a.m. Saturday.

After the funeral, a procession will leave the church and travel north on Brooks School Road, east on Campus Parkway, and north on Interstate 69. The procession will continue into Elwood and pause outside the Elwood Police Department for a final 10-42 call.

The procession will be extensive and is expected to impact traffic in the Saxony area from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m, the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency said Thursday.

After the final 10-42 call, the procession will head west on State Road 28 to U.S. 31 and then go south to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.

The community is encouraged to gather along the procession route to honor Shahnavaz’s memory.

According to investigators, Carl Boards II fired at Shahnavaz multiple times during a traffic stop in Madison County. Court documents show Shahnavaz never unholstered his gun.

Boards was charged with murder on Tuesday.