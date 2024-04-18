Henry County chase ends in Muncie with fatal 3-car crash

Police lights flash on top of an IMPD patrol car at a crime scene. Two people were shot, one fatally, in a double shooting in a neighborhood off 58th Street on Indianapolis' northeast side on March 25, 2024. (WISH Photo)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Muncie that stemmed from a chase in Henry County, police say.

Delaware County 911 Dispatch was notified by Henry County regarding one of its officers in pursuit of a vehicle entering the city of Muncie just after 6 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of N. Tillotson Ave and W. McGalliard Rd involving the suspect and another vehicle. That is less than half a mile west of Ball State University.

The Muncie Police Department confirmed a passenger in the vehicle being chased by police died and the driver was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the third party vehicle was also transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Muncie police called for their traffic reconstruction team to investigate the crash along with Indiana State Police.

No further information was immediately provided on what led to the chase or crash.