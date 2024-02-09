Holcomb to send 50 National Guard troops to Texas on border security mission

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Governor Eric Holcomb announced Friday he will be sending the Indiana National Guard to support the ongoing border security mission in Texas.

Holcomb is one of 13 other governors who were at the U.S.-Mexican border in Texas this week to receive detailed briefing from the front lines.

“Federal negligence enforcing immigration law and the failure to secure our country’s border jeopardizes national and economic security, affecting every state, including Indiana,” Gov. Holcomb said in a release. “We’ve worked too hard in Indiana attacking the drug epidemic for more Hoosier lives to be put at risk by a constant supply of killer drugs spilled over an open U.S. border. The only way to resolve this is to stop the historically high flow of illegal immigrants crossing the border.”

Effective immediately, Holcomb is sending 50 Hooiser Gaurdsmen to the southern border to support the Texas Natural Gaurd on their security mission.

According to a release, these soiders will begin mobilizing for the mission immedialty and will arrive in Texas in mid-March. They will also spend one week at Camp Atterbury for training and will then be deployed to Texas for 10 months.

“Whatever the mission – whether it’s supporting a Hoosier community in the face of natural disaster, standing with our allies or against our adversaries overseas, or protecting the border – the soldiers and airmen of the Indiana National Guard are uniquely trained, equipped and capable of mobilizing whenever and wherever we’re called,” said Major General Dale Lyles, the adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard, in a release. “We stand ready to support the Texas National Guard in securing the southern border.”