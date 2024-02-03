Gov. Holcomb to visit US southern border

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (WISH) — Indiana Gov. Holcomb is headed to the U.S. southern border.

He’ll join Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and 13 other governors for a news conference Sunday afternoon in Eagle Pass Texas, according to a news release from the Missouri governor’s office. The Texas city is about a 2-hour, 30-minute drive southwest of San Antonio, and across the border from Piedras Negras.

Holcomb and the governors will get a briefing on Texas’ effort to secure the border. Texas has installed razor wire along parts of the U.S. border with Mexico.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled federal officers could remove it, but Texas is refusing to allow border patrol access to the area.

Holcomb last week visited Canada for an economic development trip and shook hands with Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

