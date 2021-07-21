Indiana News

IDEM issues statewide Air Quality Action Day due to western wildfires

Smoke fills the air near the Bootleg Fire, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, near Sprague River, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) has been announced for Wednesday and Thursday for Indiana due to the wildfires in the western United States, according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).

The department is forecasting high levels of fine particles (PM 2.5 ) in the air because of the smoke from the wildfires.

The AQAD has been issued for all regions:

Central Indiana

North Central Indiana

Northeast Indiana

Northwest Indiana

Southeast Indiana

Southwest Indiana

West Central Indiana

According to IDEM, Hoosiers should help reduce the high levels of fine particles in the air by changing daily habits, including:

Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure and avoid exercising near busy roads.

Avoid burning wood and any other unnecessary fires.

Combine errands into one trip.

Avoid using gasoline-powered equipment or gas-powered recreational vehicles.

Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru).

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or higher.

IDEM says PM 2.5 consists of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled.

Click here to learn more or sign up for air quality alerts.