Indiana announces 9 new flu deaths, including second pediatric death

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health announced nine new flu deaths, raising the state’s total to 73.

The state reported 16 new flu deaths in the previous week. This week’s count includes the second pediatric death, a child between the ages of 12 and 17.

Marion County is now the first county with double-digit deaths, that number being ten.

