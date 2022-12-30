CDC drops Indiana one level in flu spread

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new map that shows Indiana has moved down one category in flu spread but is still considered “very high.”
Indiana has 73 flu deaths reported this season so far.
There are six states plus New York City listed in the highest possible category.
