Indiana Court of Appeals sets December arguments in second abortion lawsuit

ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 28: An exam room sits empty in the Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center on May 28, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. In the wake of Missouri recent controversial abortion legislation, the states' last abortion clinic is being forced to close by the end of the week. Planned Parenthood is expected to go to court to try and stop the closing. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Court of Appeals on Wednesday announced Dec. 6 as the date for oral arguments in the second lawsuit against the state’s near-total ban on abortion.

This is the lawsuit from Marion County saying the law violates the state’s religious freedom act.

The Indiana Supreme Court ruled June 30 that the new law blocking most abortions does not violate the Indiana constitution.

Enforcement of the law is expected to begin around Aug. 1, although plaintiffs in the second case are asking that an injunction already issued be expanded to cover more women and all medical personnel who perform abortions.

Previous Coverage