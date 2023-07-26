Indiana Court of Appeals sets December arguments in second abortion lawsuit
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Court of Appeals on Wednesday announced Dec. 6 as the date for oral arguments in the second lawsuit against the state’s near-total ban on abortion.
This is the lawsuit from Marion County saying the law violates the state’s religious freedom act.
The Indiana Supreme Court ruled June 30 that the new law blocking most abortions does not violate the Indiana constitution.
Enforcement of the law is expected to begin around Aug. 1, although plaintiffs in the second case are asking that an injunction already issued be expanded to cover more women and all medical personnel who perform abortions.
