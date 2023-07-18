Indiana asks Marion County judge to allow new abortion law to take effect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state of Indiana is asking a Marion County judge to reject a new request to block the state’s near-total ban on abortion from taking effect.

The state attorney general’s office filed the request Monday in the lawsuit filed by Hoosier Jews for Choice.

The lawsuit claims Indiana’s ban on nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy violates the state’s religious freedom law.

A judge has already issued an injunction blocking enforcement on the five unidentified plaintiffs.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has asked the judge to extend that injunction to cover additional women and abortion providers.

The state argues the injunction cannot be rewritten after it has already been issued and has been appealed.

In a separate lawsuit, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled on June 30 that the new abortion law does not violate the state’s constitution.

Enforcement of the new law is expected to begin around Aug. 1.

Previous coverage