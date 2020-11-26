Indiana man continues family’s Navy legacy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 during November has highlighted local veterans and active duty service members serving in the nation’s military.

Dave Richardson is part of a military family and proudly serves in the Navy. He’s a true example of what it means to be “Forged by the Sea.”

Honor, courage and commitment: Those are what it takes to become a Navy sailor. It’s something that Richardson has known all his life. He comes from a proud military family. His father was in the Navy, and his brother is a Marine. He decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and join the Navy years after witnessing what happened on 9/11. He was 36 when he joined.

“It was kind of a heartbreak. I saw the sadness in the beginning. Then I saw the volunteers, the people in the military, and the first responders. That just lit a fire in me that I didn’t think I had. It was one of those things where I had to do something. I’ve always wanted to do it,” Richardson said.

He’s been in the Navy now for eight years and has loved every moment of it. He said it’s been an adventure of a lifetime.

“Every country I’ve been to, I’ve seen a difference in people. The majority of people, it’s their heart and soul that I love. I think the biggest thing I love being in the Navy is just the experience you share with people around the world is amazing.”

Richardson’s experiences abroad have helped shape him into the man he is today.

“Life is very precious and when you see other people in war-torn countries, we are so blessed here in America because we have so much. Sometimes we don’t think we do, but we have a lot. Being in these other countries and seeing the love and the way people are, it’s changed me so much to be a little more understanding. It’s also lit a fire for me to make a difference in the community.”

Richardson said he hopes his legacy not only inspires his kids but also other Americans considering the Navy.

“I hope they appreciate and understand I just wasn’t taking what society gives me. I was out there trying to help our country,” Richardson said.

Richardson is on the board of the USO. He plans to continue to live up to their moto “Always by their side.”