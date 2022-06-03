Indiana News

Indiana State Police: Hammond woman arrested for making threats

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — On July 1, Indiana State Police detectives were notified that threat allegations from a woman against a Lake County juvenile court.

Dorothy King, 57, made threats of causing harm to a judge as well as other staff members. Probable cause and a warrant for King’s arrest was made to the prosecutor’s office.

At 5 p.m. King was located in her vehicle, parked on Carroll Street in Hammond. She refused to exit the vehicle and attempted to drive off.

Hammond Police and Indiana State Police blocked her vehicle but she continued to try and escape.

Officers took precaution for the safety of other and deflated all four of King’s tires. She still refused to exit the vehicle.

Police then broke the windows of the car and released a chemical agent into the vehicle.

King was taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of intimidation.