Indiana State Police investigating police shooting in Clark County

Scene of the incident at the Nine Penny Branch Nature Preserve in Charlestown, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Sgt. Stephen Wheeles via X)

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police detectives are on the scene of a police shooting at the Nine Penny Branch Nature Preserve in Charlestown.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Sergeant Stephen Wheeles, No officers were injured in the shooting, but an adult male was injured.

Investigators did not immediately provide additional details, but they said more information will be forthcoming.